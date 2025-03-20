Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,721 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.76. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

