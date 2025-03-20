Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $2.23 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $375.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

