Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.4 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

