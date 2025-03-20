Generali Investments Management Co LLC Invests $182,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 66,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.