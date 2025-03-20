Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,568.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 27.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $315.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.04.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

