Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,881 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $391,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 283.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 311,062 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $150.19 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

