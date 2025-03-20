Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 21,189 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 206.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 197.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $902,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.39. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

