Whittier Trust Co. Has $52.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $52,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.71 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

