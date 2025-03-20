Dean Hager Sells 36,864 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $492,871.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,101.75. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,375,000 after acquiring an additional 841,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jamf by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after buying an additional 134,314 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

