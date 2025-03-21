1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 250.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 85,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

