Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 7,477.77 ($96.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £490.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 6,760 ($87.66) and a one year high of £122.50 ($158.84). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,487.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,655.26.

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a GBX 74.80 ($0.97) dividend. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

