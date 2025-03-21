Pantheon Infrastructure Announces Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:PINT)

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Pantheon Infrastructure Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of PINT stock opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £447.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.71. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 73.20 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.28).
About Pantheon Infrastructure
Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.
