2,325 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

