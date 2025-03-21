Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 25.3 %
Shares of OTV2 stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Friday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 61 ($0.79). The stock has a market cap of £445.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.98.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Titan VCT
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.