Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 101,226 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,309 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $59,755.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,864.90. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hill purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $32,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,143.04. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Central Securities Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CET opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

