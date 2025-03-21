Mindset Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mindset Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $466.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.50 and a 200 day moving average of $516.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

