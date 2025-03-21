Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.83

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 137.7% increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.7 %
LON AMS opened at GBX 201 ($2.61) on Friday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.60 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.83 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The company has a market capitalization of £434.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.49.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMS
About Advanced Medical Solutions Group
AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Medical Solutions Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.