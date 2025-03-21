Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.83

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 137.7% increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LON AMS opened at GBX 201 ($2.61) on Friday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.60 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.83 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The company has a market capitalization of £434.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.49.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday.

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

