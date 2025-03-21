Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

