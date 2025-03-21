Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 56,872 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 412% compared to the average daily volume of 11,101 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.
Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Trading Down 2.2 %
SPCE opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.
