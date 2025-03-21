Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,125 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

