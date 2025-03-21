Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 559,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,847,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.