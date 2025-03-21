RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Purchases 20,777 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 4.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $227.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.00. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $198.44 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

