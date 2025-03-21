Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $394.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.45 and a twelve month high of $445.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.09.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

