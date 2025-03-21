SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

