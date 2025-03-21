One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,274 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Mplx by 5,070.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after purchasing an additional 958,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,917,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 147,872 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Mplx by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mplx

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Mplx Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.74%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

