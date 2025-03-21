DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 171,150 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

