Benchmark (OTCMKTS:BHCCF) Trading Down 23.1% – Time to Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BHCCF – Get Free Report) dropped 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

