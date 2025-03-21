AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.