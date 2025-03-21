TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$473,811.56 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Robert Black sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.98, for a total transaction of C$473,811.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at C$48,983.62. The trade was a 90.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$69.50. 10,817,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,942. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$70.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.25.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

