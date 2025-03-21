BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.96. 8,213,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 21,558,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $838.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.12.

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. This represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $4,005,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $3,248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

