GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s Why

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.11 ($0.04). Approximately 1,914,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,780,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £11.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

