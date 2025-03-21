NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.12 EPS

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($7.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($5.12), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.80 million. NeueHealth had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NeueHealth stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307. The company has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. NeueHealth has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NeueHealth news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,130.87. This represents a 17.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Matushak sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $36,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,085.51. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,033 shares of company stock valued at $774,560. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

