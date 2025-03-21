Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 9.9% – Still a Buy?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 4,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

