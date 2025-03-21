Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Gfinity Price Performance
Shares of GFIN stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 17,619,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,163,367. Gfinity has a 1-year low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The firm has a market cap of £2.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider David Halley purchased 24,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,867,219.92). 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gfinity Company Profile
Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.
It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.
Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.
