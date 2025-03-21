GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £8,120.40 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker purchased 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £8,120.40 ($10,529.56).

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSK traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,509 ($19.57). 21,366,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,358,066. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.64). The company has a market capitalization of £61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,820 ($23.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.83 ($23.42).

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

