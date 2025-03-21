GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £8,120.40 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker purchased 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £8,120.40 ($10,529.56).
GSK Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GSK traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,509 ($19.57). 21,366,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,358,066. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.64). The company has a market capitalization of £61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
