Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 290690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bruker Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

