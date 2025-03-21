Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gfinity Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of GFIN traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 17,599,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,162,977. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. Gfinity has a twelve month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Gfinity

In other Gfinity news, insider David Halley acquired 24,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,440,000 ($1,867,219.92). 44.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gfinity

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

