CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading 20% Higher – Should You Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 157,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
