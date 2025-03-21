Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 45,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$292,500.00.

Douglas Owen Macarthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.22, for a total value of C$72,243.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:KEL traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$6.64. 441,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,827. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.58. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

