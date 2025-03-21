Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Shares of PLX opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 1,299.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 679,451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 435,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.