Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 6,072 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,972 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,214,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of eBay by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in eBay by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,451,000 after acquiring an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.