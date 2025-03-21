Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,909,000 after buying an additional 626,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 996,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DINO opened at $33.89 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

