Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 30.16 ($0.39) on Friday. Duke Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 27.13 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 35 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 19.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.75. The firm has a market cap of £125.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.67) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.67) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

