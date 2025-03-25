Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 25th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, GoPro, and Tuya are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that provide cloud-based data storage services, allowing individuals and businesses to store and access data remotely over the internet. These companies invest in scalable, secure, and efficient infrastructures to manage the growing demand for digital data, making their stocks attractive to investors looking to capitalize on the continuing digital transformation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.65. 468,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,144. NetApp has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.50. 69,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,094. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.04.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 113,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

GPRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,161. GoPro has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 0.39. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

