CIBC Raises Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$3.10

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.10 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$3.75 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.62.

DIV stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.79. 577,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,463. The firm has a market capitalization of C$426.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.91. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

