Promising Esports Stocks To Follow Today – March 25th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within or heavily influence the competitive gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, hardware manufacturers, and media platforms. These stocks are influenced by trends such as growing global viewership, technological advancements, and increasing consumer engagement in digital sports competitions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 738,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $157.80. 47,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average is $174.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 217,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,608. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $214.88.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 110,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,821. The firm has a market cap of $242.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ NIPG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,452. NIP Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of AGAE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,285. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

