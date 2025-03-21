Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

ESOA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 98,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,152. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05).

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Services of America Company Profile

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Mark Prince purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $230,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.