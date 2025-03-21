Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Energy Services of America Stock Performance
ESOA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 98,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,152. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05).
Insider Buying and Selling
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Services of America
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.