Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 21st (ADAP, ALNY, AUTL, COLD, DRI, GAMB, GLUE, MU, STNE, TRGP)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 21st:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $338.00 to $351.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $223.00 to $229.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $204.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

