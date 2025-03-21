Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 21st (ADAP, ALNY, AUTL, COLD, DRI, GAMB, GLUE, MU, STNE, TRGP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 21st:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $338.00 to $351.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $223.00 to $229.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $204.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

