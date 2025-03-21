Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 4,379,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the average session volume of 676,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.10.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
