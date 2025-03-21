Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 247 ($3.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday.
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
