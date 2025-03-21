Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 247 ($3.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Hostelworld Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.69). 19,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £195.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.42. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.20).

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

